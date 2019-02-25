CLEAVER, Frances Louise
(formerly Jackson):
Peacefully at Annie Brydon Lifecare, Hawera, on Saturday 23rd February 2019, after an amazing 96 years of life. Dearly loved wife of the late Gavin Cleaver, and the late Donald Jackson. Very much loved mother of Trevor and Joan Jackson, and the late Barbara Jackson. Loved nan of Dean, Joanne and Kerin Foskin; Donna and Steve Brooky, and Nicola and Stefan Parkinson. Great-nan of Dylan; Ben, Kelly-Anne; and Flynn. You are warmly invited to celebrate Francie's life at Harding's Funeral Chapel, Hawera, on Tuesday 26th February 2019, commencing at 11.00am, after which she will be laid to rest with Don at the Hawera Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 25, 2019