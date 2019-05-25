EICHSTAEDT,
Frances Beverly (nee Pratt):
After a short illness, Mum passed away peacefully on May 24, 2019, aged 72 years. Loved wife and companion of John for 48 years. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Rosemary and Shane Weir and the late Peter. Adored Nanny to Jarome and Conrad.
'A cherished lady
now at peace'.
Messages to 'The Eichstaedt family', c/- PO Box 4016 New Plymouth. A celebration of Frances' life will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Wednesday, 29 May at 10.30am. Private cremation.
