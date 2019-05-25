Frances EICHSTAEDT

Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

EICHSTAEDT,
Frances Beverly (nee Pratt):
After a short illness, Mum passed away peacefully on May 24, 2019, aged 72 years. Loved wife and companion of John for 48 years. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Rosemary and Shane Weir and the late Peter. Adored Nanny to Jarome and Conrad.
'A cherished lady
now at peace'.
Messages to 'The Eichstaedt family', c/- PO Box 4016 New Plymouth. A celebration of Frances' life will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Wednesday, 29 May at 10.30am. Private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from May 25 to May 28, 2019
