SHEEN, Frances
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances SHEEN.
(nee McLean):
Passed away peacefully at Radius Heatherlea, on Thursday 21st February 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack Cummings. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Gail and the late Paul Watkins, and Brian Cummings. Dearly loved grandmother of Wade and Rhys, and great-grandmother of Alicia, Ella, Zachery, Emily, and Samuel. Loved wife of the late Pat Sheen, and stepmother of Karen Stewart. In accordance with Frances' wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 23, 2019