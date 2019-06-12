BURRELL,
Francis Walter (Frank):
Formerly of Upper Hutt. On
10 June 2019 peacefully at Alexander House, Feilding. In his 93rd year. Dearly loved husband of the late Diane Burrell. Loved father and father-in-law of Grant & Teresa and Karin Burrell. Step-father to David & Chrissie Hewitt, Tony & Joanne Hewitt, Mark & Sharon Hewitt and Win & Debbie Smiler. Grandfather of 17, great-grandfather of 10 and great-great-grandfather of 4. Loved by all his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Sheryl and her team at Alexander House Rest Home for their wonderful care of Frank. A service for Frank will be held in Heretaunga Christian Centre, 51 Lane Street, Upper Hutt, on Friday 14 June at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. All messages to "The Burrell Family", c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 12, 2019