Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Franklyn IVES. View Sign

IVES,

Franklyn Jay Senior (Frank):

Service No. 12233121, US Army, WWII (US Army Bronze Star Medal). Peacefully, in Whangamata, with son Gary at his side, on 22nd March 2019; in his 93rd year. Husband of over 60 years to Barbara Ann (deceased). Children Deb and Bob, Jay and Maureen, Gary and Adriene welcome everyone to Dad's memorial service at the Whangamata RSA, 324 Port Road, on Wednesday 3rd April, at 11.00am. Much loved and will be deeply missed by all, including grandchildren John and Frances; Claire, Judith and Joshua; Jacqui, Joel and Herra; great-grandchildren Scarlet Jay and Isaac, and former granddaughter-in-law Barb Paterson. No flowers please, but donations welcome to St John Ambulance and the RSA. All communications to: 307 Winifred Ave, Whangamata 3620.





