Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Frans Henri (Frank):

With family present, Frank died peacefully at Jean Sandel Retirement Village on Sunday.

Date of birth: 03.06.1930 -

Date of death: 07.04.2019

Aged 88 years.

Dearly loved husband of the late Anne for 58 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Peter and Kristine (Auckland), Joan Banks (Auckland), and former father-in-law of Greg Banks (Auckland), Paul and Lisa. Dearly loved Opa of Rebecca (Bex), Mike Banks, Esther and Steven, and Oliver Banks. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Riet and Jan van der Heuvel, Wim, Jopy and Frits van der Zanden (Dunedin), Dorie, Jan and Greet (Tilburg), Peter and Mieke (dec) (Tilburg), Hans (The Hague), Marjati and Joop Overmars (Weesp), Dirk and Alison Rinckes (Waikanae), the late Jan Rinckes (Christchurch), Hilary and the late Andy Wilson (Auckland). Loved uncle to his nephews and nieces in New Zealand and the Netherlands. Messages can be sent to the Van Kuyk Family, c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. The family acknowledge the wonderful care shown to Frank by the staff at the Emergency Dept and Ward 2A at Taranaki Base Hospital, and the staff at Jean Sandel Retirement Village. Donations in lieu of flowers to Taranaki Rescue Helicopters

A service for Frank will be held in the chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Sunday 14th April 2019 at 1.30pm. Private cremation to follow.







VAN KUYK,Frans Henri (Frank):With family present, Frank died peacefully at Jean Sandel Retirement Village on Sunday.Date of birth: 03.06.1930 -Date of death: 07.04.2019Aged 88 years.Dearly loved husband of the late Anne for 58 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Peter and Kristine (Auckland), Joan Banks (Auckland), and former father-in-law of Greg Banks (Auckland), Paul and Lisa. Dearly loved Opa of Rebecca (Bex), Mike Banks, Esther and Steven, and Oliver Banks. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Riet and Jan van der Heuvel, Wim, Jopy and Frits van der Zanden (Dunedin), Dorie, Jan and Greet (Tilburg), Peter and Mieke (dec) (Tilburg), Hans (The Hague), Marjati and Joop Overmars (Weesp), Dirk and Alison Rinckes (Waikanae), the late Jan Rinckes (Christchurch), Hilary and the late Andy Wilson (Auckland). Loved uncle to his nephews and nieces in New Zealand and the Netherlands. Messages can be sent to the Van Kuyk Family, c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. The family acknowledge the wonderful care shown to Frank by the staff at the Emergency Dept and Ward 2A at Taranaki Base Hospital, and the staff at Jean Sandel Retirement Village. Donations in lieu of flowers to Taranaki Rescue Helicopters https://taranakirescue.org.nz A service for Frank will be held in the chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Sunday 14th April 2019 at 1.30pm. Private cremation to follow. Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Taranaki Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers