Gail MARSHALL

Guest Book
  • "Deepest sympathy to Bryon and Vicki and Families.Thinking..."
    - Bryan Anderson
  • "thinking of you all at this sad time. love and hugs fond..."
    - myra Hayman nee day
  • "Thinking of you all vicki bryon and Paula at this sad time"
    - Denise Robinson
  • "Sad to hear of Gails passing. Condolences to the Marshall..."
    - Fiona McLachlan
  • "MARSHALL, Gail: Most loved sister and sister-in-law of..."
    - Gail MARSHALL
    Published in: Taranaki Daily News
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

MARSHALL, Gail Lillian:
Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, 21st May 2019, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter Kaahu Marshall. Treasured and loved Mum of Bryon, Paula and Vicki. Loving Nana to all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank all the staff at Maida Vale Woodrow Grove Hospital Wing for their love and care over the past few months. In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated. A service for Gail will be held in St John the Baptist Anglican Church, 41 Domett Street, Waitara, on Saturday, 25th May 2019, at 11.00am. Thereafter a private cremation.
"Forever in our hearts"

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from May 23 to May 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.