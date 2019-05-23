MARSHALL, Gail Lillian:
Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, 21st May 2019, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter Kaahu Marshall. Treasured and loved Mum of Bryon, Paula and Vicki. Loving Nana to all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank all the staff at Maida Vale Woodrow Grove Hospital Wing for their love and care over the past few months. In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated. A service for Gail will be held in St John the Baptist Anglican Church, 41 Domett Street, Waitara, on Saturday, 25th May 2019, at 11.00am. Thereafter a private cremation.
"Forever in our hearts"
Published in Taranaki Daily News from May 23 to May 25, 2019