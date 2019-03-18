Gary CAVE

CAVE, Gary Leyton:
Suddenly at home on Friday 15 March 2019, aged 68. Adored husband and life partner of Stephanie. Loved Dad of Haidee, Brad and Tami, Jessica and Daniel, Adam and Jo, Chelsea and Reece. Cherished Poppa of Flynn, Max, and Charlie; Alexis, Taylor, and Ellie; Kayce, and Leya; Cejay, and Odin. A donation to Taranaki Air Ambulance Trust in Gary's memory would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to Gary's family can be left on his tribute page at www.eagars.co.nz/gary.
A service to celebrate Gary's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth on Thursday 21 March 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019
