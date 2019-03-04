George HUTCHINSON

Passed away suddenly, after a long illness on Saturday, 2nd March 2019, aged 85 years. Much loved husband of Nola, loved Dad and father-in-law of Stephen and Joanne; Julie; Cheryl and Mark Johnson. Cherished Grandad of Simone and Alastair; Sam, Emma and Laura. All messages to the Hutchinson family, C/O PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Research would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate the life of George will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East New Plymouth, on Wednesday 6th March at 2:00pm. Followed by a private cremation.

