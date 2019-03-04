Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



George James:

Passed away suddenly, after a long illness on Saturday, 2nd March 2019, aged 85 years. Much loved husband of Nola, loved Dad and father-in-law of Stephen and Joanne; Julie; Cheryl and Mark Johnson. Cherished Grandad of Simone and Alastair; Sam, Emma and Laura. All messages to the Hutchinson family, C/O PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Research would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate the life of George will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East New Plymouth, on Wednesday 6th March at 2:00pm. Followed by a private cremation.







HUTCHINSON,George James:Passed away suddenly, after a long illness on Saturday, 2nd March 2019, aged 85 years. Much loved husband of Nola, loved Dad and father-in-law of Stephen and Joanne; Julie; Cheryl and Mark Johnson. Cherished Grandad of Simone and Alastair; Sam, Emma and Laura. All messages to the Hutchinson family, C/O PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Research would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate the life of George will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East New Plymouth, on Wednesday 6th March at 2:00pm. Followed by a private cremation. Published in Taranaki Daily News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Taranaki Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers