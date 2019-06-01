TUBBY, Gerald Ernest:

Passed peacefully on Sunday 26th May 2019, in his 87th year, surrounded by his family. Much loved husband of Elsie (deceased). Loved father and father-in-law of Peter & Milia, Steven & Bryony, David & Sue, Philip & Kyla and Janeen. Loved Poppa and Super Poppa to his 16 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Dad will be greatly missed for his humour and sometimes inappropriate wit.

Thank you to the wonderful staff at Molly Ryan, Te Rangimarie Hospice, and especially Craig from Geneva Healthcare. Private cremation has taken place as per Dad's wishes. A celebration of Dad's life will be held at a later date to be arranged. Messages c/o A Simple Cremation, P.O. Box 224, New Plymouth 4340. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Society or St John's.

a simple cremation

Ph 0800 236 236



