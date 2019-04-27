EDWARDS, Geraldine Maria
(Gerry) (nee Hull):
Gerry passed away at Waikato Hospital on Good Friday, 19th April 2019. Loved daughter of the late Reg and Marjorie Hull. Loved sister of Chris, and Greg and Jeanine Hull, and aunty of Angela, Jordan and Madison. Dearly loved wife of Dennis and loved and adored mother of Darryl, Jason and Nicola. As per Gerry's wishes a private service and burial was held on Friday. Tributes to Gerry may be left at www.heavenaddress.com or communications to Gerry's family please c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3214, FDANZ.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 27, 2019