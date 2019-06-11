KLEINSMAN,
Gerhardus (Gerald)
Johannes:
Born 16th July 1926, Ambt Delden, Netherlands and died peacefully at home in Tawa, 9th June, 2019. Beloved husband of Anna Kleinsman (nee Leusink). Father and father-in-law of John & Kerry; Mark; Alice & Duncan; Chris & Maree; Tony & Donna; Mary & Mark. Opa to Rachel, Daniel and Grace; Ben, Ina and Toby; Kate and Trent; Simon and Holly; Aleida. A Vigil service will be held on Wednesday 12th June at 7pm, St Joseph's Catholic Church, Nelson St, Waitara. Funeral Mass Thursday 13th of June at 1pm, at above church.
Rust in vrede.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at either service. Messages to the Kleinsman family may be left in Gerald's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 11 to June 12, 2019