DALE, Gordon Selby:
Suddenly at home on Sunday 19th May 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Betty. Loved and respected Dad of Wendy and Noel Bungay (Whitianga), Ross and Michele (Bell Block), Vaughan (deceased), Sandie and Barry Urwin (New Plymouth), Tony Dravitzski (Waitara), and Marilyn (deceased) and Paul Brennan (New Plymouth). Loved Grandad to Shaun, Kerin; Hayden, Aliesha; Courtney; Rachael, Lisa, Karla; Nerida, Denise, Greg, and loved Great-Grandad to his 9 great-grandchildren. All messages to the Dale family C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A celebration of Gordon's life will be held in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Saturday 25th May 2019 at 2.00pm.
"Dad and Mum reunited, now fishing forever together."
Published in Taranaki Daily News from May 22 to May 24, 2019