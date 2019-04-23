SMALL,
Graeme Ross (Smallie):
Peacefully at Te Rangimarie Hospice on Sunday 21 April 2019, aged 62. Treasured husband of Pam. Loved and respected Dad of Layne, and Shay and Anna. Doting Grandad of Jack, Olivia, and Bentley. Loved son of Colin (deceased) and Joan. Cherished brother of Robert and Maryanne, Beverley and Melke Suter, and David and Shannon. Loved uncle of Aarad, Shisca, Kahlivia, and Marty. Messages to the Small family can be left on Graeme's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/Graeme. A donation to Marinoto Inglewood Welfare Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Graeme's life will be held at the Taranaki Crematorium Chapel, Junction Road, New Plymouth, on Friday 26 April at 2.30pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019