Graeme (Smallie) SMALL

Guest Book
  • "Our deepest sympathies Pam to you and your family. Thinking..."
  • "To Pam and family. So sorry to hear of Graemes passing. Our..."
    - Pauline Behrent
  • "To Pam and family, sorry to hear of your loss of Graeme,..."
  • "Pam and family, So sorry for the loss of Graeme. He was..."
  • "Sincere sympathy to the Small family Graeme was a good..."
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Death Notice

SMALL,
Graeme Ross (Smallie):
Peacefully at Te Rangimarie Hospice on Sunday 21 April 2019, aged 62. Treasured husband of Pam. Loved and respected Dad of Layne, and Shay and Anna. Doting Grandad of Jack, Olivia, and Bentley. Loved son of Colin (deceased) and Joan. Cherished brother of Robert and Maryanne, Beverley and Melke Suter, and David and Shannon. Loved uncle of Aarad, Shisca, Kahlivia, and Marty. Messages to the Small family can be left on Graeme's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/Graeme. A donation to Marinoto Inglewood Welfare Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Graeme's life will be held at the Taranaki Crematorium Chapel, Junction Road, New Plymouth, on Friday 26 April at 2.30pm.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.