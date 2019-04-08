THOMSON,
Graeme Alexander:
Passed away suddenly at home in Hawera on Saturday 6th April 2019. Aged 75 years. Beloved father of Shane (Auckland), and Kevin (dec). Loved brother of Barry (Waikanae), Alan and Kathleen (Paraparaumu).
'May He Rest In Peace'
A service for Graeme is to be held on Wednesday 10th April 2019 at 1.30pm in Cleggs Funeral Services Chapel, 268 High Street, Hawera. All communications to the Thomson Family, C/- PO Box 183, Hawera 4640.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019