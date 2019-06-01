MITCHELL, Greg:
Unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, aged 57 years. Beloved soulmate of Debbie. Loved and proud Dad of Lance and Martin. Father-in-law to Lisa and Alicia. Doting Poppa Greg of Ava and Jack. Much loved son of Helen & Colin. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Carolyn & Gary, Jolene & Jeff, and Janet & Leonard. In preference to flowers a donation may be made to the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter Trust and left at the service. All messages to the Mitchell Family c/- 174 Lemon Street New Plymouth 4312 or may be posted on Greg's tribute page www.eagars.co.nz/greg. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Greg's life to be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street New Plymouth on Wednesday 5 June 2019 at 10.30am. To be followed by a private burial.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 1, 2019