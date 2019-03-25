Gwenneth SALISBURY

SALISBURY,
Gwenneth Aleen (Gwen)
(nee Davies):
Due to tragic circumstances Gwen suddenly passed away on Saturday, 23 March 2019, aged 80. Dearly loved and cherished wife of Eric. Beloved and devoted mother and mother-in-law of Patricia & Lyle Crosthwaite, Janice & Rhys Gatland and Michael & Julie. Loved Granma of Melissa, and Jasmin & Brett; Sean; Cameron, and Jacob. All messages to the Salisbury Family may be left on Gwen's tribute page www.eagars.co.nz/gwen or may be sent c/- 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth 4312. Funeral details to follow.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 25, 2019
