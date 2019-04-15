HUTTON, Harold (Harry):
Peacefully with family by his side at Chalmers Rest Home on Friday, 12th April 2019, aged 82 years. Much loved Dad to Lynley, Phillipa, Kathryn, Amira (Liz), Annemarie, Louise, Kelly, and Jessica. Much loved father-in-law, Grandad of 16 and Great-Grandad (GG) of 10.5. A HUGE thank you to the staff of Chalmers Rest Home and a big WINK. A celebration of Harry's life will be held in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Monday (TODAY), 15th April 2019, at 2.00pm, Private cremation to follow.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 15, 2019