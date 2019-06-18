FRASER, Heather Valerie
(nee Kirk):
Peacefully on Monday, 17th June 2019. Aged 78 years. Beloved wife of Eric. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Nigel and Lana (Blenheim); Mark and Corina (New Plymouth); Megan and Shuaib Karmani (UK). Loved nana of Stephanie and Mike, Amy, Connor, Grace, Maggie; Andrew, Dean; Jimmy, Ella, Lila, Harris. All messages to Heather's family can be sent to PO Box 61, New Plymouth 4340. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Alzheimer's New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Heather at the Tasman Bowls and Social Club, 35 Octavius Place, New Plymouth, on Thursday, 20th June, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Awanui Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 18 to June 20, 2019