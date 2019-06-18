Heather FRASER

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time. Always remember..."
    - Kay and Ian Shearer
  • "Rest in peace Heather and my deepest sympathy to all the..."
    - Jean Hastie
  • "We were so sorry to hear of your loss. The thoughts of..."
    - Hildred/ Family x Miro st Inglewood
Service Information
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki
4393
067657672
Death Notice

FRASER, Heather Valerie
(nee Kirk):
Peacefully on Monday, 17th June 2019. Aged 78 years. Beloved wife of Eric. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Nigel and Lana (Blenheim); Mark and Corina (New Plymouth); Megan and Shuaib Karmani (UK). Loved nana of Stephanie and Mike, Amy, Connor, Grace, Maggie; Andrew, Dean; Jimmy, Ella, Lila, Harris. All messages to Heather's family can be sent to PO Box 61, New Plymouth 4340. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Alzheimer's New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Heather at the Tasman Bowls and Social Club, 35 Octavius Place, New Plymouth, on Thursday, 20th June, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Awanui Cemetery.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 18 to June 20, 2019
