NICHOLSON,
Hedwig (Hedy):
Passed away peacefully at Annie Brydon Rest Home, Hawera, on Thursday 18th April 2019. Aged 94 years. Loved wife of the late Arnold. Treasured mum and mother-in-law of Margaret and Keith Bloor, Trish and the late Bruce Berg, and Colin and Dorothy Nicholson. Loved by all her six grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. All communications to 'Nicholson Family' c/- P.O. Box 183, Hawera. In accordance to Hedy's wishes, a private family service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 27, 2019