JONES, Helen Joyce:
Peacefully on April 7th 2019, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of Cyril for 69 years. Loving Mum to Barry and Faye, Jenni O'Neill and Craig, Margaret and John Harvey. Proud Nana of 14, and "Little Nana" of 33 precious great-grandchildren so far. A service to celebrate Helen's life will be held at The Orchard, 20 McLoughlin Drive, Te Puke on Wednesday April 10th at 1.00pm. Sincere thanks to Te Puke Country Lodge for your wonderful care.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 8, 2019