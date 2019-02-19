Hine TOKI

  • "Dear Aunty Hine, you will be with Uncle Steven now, God..."
    - jan Broughton
  • "A Dearest Aunty at rest, fondest memories, until we meet..."
    - Lee-Anne Thompson
  • "Dearly loved Aunty Hine. I will miss you so much. You were..."
    - Betty Robinson Goedhart
  • - neil scown
  •  
    - shirley scown

TOKI, Hine Dorothy
(nee Awahou):
Passed peacefully at home, on 18 February 2019, surrounded by whanau. Loving wife of the late Stephen Toki. Loving mother of Wayne (dec), Vernon (dec) and Debbie. Loving nan of all her mokopuna and mokopuna tuarua. Loving daughter of John Rewai and Miriama Awahou – Burdett.

Tangihanga to be held at Aotearoa Marae on Wednesday 20 February at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Hawera Cemetery. Special thanks to Palliative Care nurses for their care and support.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 19, 2019
