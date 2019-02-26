ELIASON,
Ian Matheson (Legs):
Passed peacefully at home, surrounded by loving family, on Sunday 24th February 2019, aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband of Ngaire. Much loved father and father-in-law of Tania, Rachael and David Utumapu, and Mathew and Megan. Dearly loved Poppa to Elias, Lucca, Lucinda, and Keely. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Beverly (dec) and Noel, and Janice and Malcolm. All messages may be sent to "The Eliason Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. Funeral details to follow.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 26, 2019