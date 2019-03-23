Acknowledgement

ELIASON, Ian Matheson:

Ngaire and all the family wish to sincerely thank all their extended family, friends, and caring neighbours for the kindness and support shown by sending flowers, food, letters and cards, and help around the house. Thank you to all those who attended the funeral service and helped us celebrate Ian's life. Special thanks to Doreen and Terry Picard for their generous gift, and Raewyn Wolfe for the casket flowers which truly represented Ian's commitment to rugby. Thanks also to the KRFC for their support and the amazing guard of honour. To our celebrants Bev and Sam, and Paul from Abraham's, you made it a true celebration. As a family we thank you all for being a part of Ian's life.



