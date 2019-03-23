BRIGHTWELL, Irene:
|
Passed away on 18 March 2019, aged 91 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of the late Ernest (deceased), Eddie, Norine and Dan MacCarthy. Loved grandmother and great-grandmother. At Irene's request, a private family gathering has been held. Communications to C/- Taupo Funeral Services, PO Box 940, Taupo.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
FDANZ
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 23, 2019