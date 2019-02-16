Acknowledgement

HOSKIN, Isabel Edith:

Edith's family wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us by sending flowers, baking, letters and cards during the loss of a very special person. Thank you to all those who attended the funeral service and helped us celebrate the life of someone so very dear to us. Special thanks to Mike Murray at Abrahams Funeral Home for guidance and support. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



