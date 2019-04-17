Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline BROWN. View Sign



With heavy hearts we sadly announce the passing of Jacquei Brown. Her kindness, compassion, courage and integrity will be remembered by family and friends. A celebration of her life and an intimate remembrance ceremony will be held on Friday 19th April, at the family home. This will be an informal affair where guests are invited to arrive from 1.00pm. The honouring ceremony will commence at 4.00pm. If you knew Jacquei in any capacity and would like to attend, we would be honoured to receive you. Address and directions can be obtained through Eagars Funerals: 06 759 2200.







BROWN, Jacqueline Mary:With heavy hearts we sadly announce the passing of Jacquei Brown. Her kindness, compassion, courage and integrity will be remembered by family and friends. A celebration of her life and an intimate remembrance ceremony will be held on Friday 19th April, at the family home. This will be an informal affair where guests are invited to arrive from 1.00pm. The honouring ceremony will commence at 4.00pm. If you knew Jacquei in any capacity and would like to attend, we would be honoured to receive you. Address and directions can be obtained through Eagars Funerals: 06 759 2200. Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Taranaki Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers