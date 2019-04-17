BROWN, Jacqueline Mary:
With heavy hearts we sadly announce the passing of Jacquei Brown. Her kindness, compassion, courage and integrity will be remembered by family and friends. A celebration of her life and an intimate remembrance ceremony will be held on Friday 19th April, at the family home. This will be an informal affair where guests are invited to arrive from 1.00pm. The honouring ceremony will commence at 4.00pm. If you knew Jacquei in any capacity and would like to attend, we would be honoured to receive you. Address and directions can be obtained through Eagars Funerals: 06 759 2200.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 17, 2019