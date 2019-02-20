Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Passed suddenly on Sunday, February 17th, 2019. Best friend and devoted husband of Ashleigh. Dearly loved and dedicated father of Tytan, Kaino, Harley and James. Much loved son of Jenny and the late Roland, and loved brother of Nylan and Rebecca, Mihkahlia and the late Martin. Fun loving uncle of all his nieces and nephews. All messages to the Proffitt family, C/O PO Box 4016 New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, family would prefer you make a donation to Nash Jones Fundraiser through Givealittle. A celebration of Jago's life will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East New Plymouth, on Monday, 25th February 2019 at 10.30am, and thereafter to Awanui Cemetery.







PROFFITT, Jago:Passed suddenly on Sunday, February 17th, 2019. Best friend and devoted husband of Ashleigh. Dearly loved and dedicated father of Tytan, Kaino, Harley and James. Much loved son of Jenny and the late Roland, and loved brother of Nylan and Rebecca, Mihkahlia and the late Martin. Fun loving uncle of all his nieces and nephews. All messages to the Proffitt family, C/O PO Box 4016 New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, family would prefer you make a donation to Nash Jones Fundraiser through Givealittle. A celebration of Jago's life will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East New Plymouth, on Monday, 25th February 2019 at 10.30am, and thereafter to Awanui Cemetery. Published in Taranaki Daily News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Taranaki Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers