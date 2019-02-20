PROFFITT, Jago:
Passed suddenly on Sunday, February 17th, 2019. Best friend and devoted husband of Ashleigh. Dearly loved and dedicated father of Tytan, Kaino, Harley and James. Much loved son of Jenny and the late Roland, and loved brother of Nylan and Rebecca, Mihkahlia and the late Martin. Fun loving uncle of all his nieces and nephews. All messages to the Proffitt family, C/O PO Box 4016 New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, family would prefer you make a donation to Nash Jones Fundraiser through Givealittle. A celebration of Jago's life will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East New Plymouth, on Monday, 25th February 2019 at 10.30am, and thereafter to Awanui Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2019