Peacefully at Riverside Care Home on Thursday 28th March 2019, in his 91st year. Dearly loved husband of the late Pat. Loved father and father-in-law of Janet and Steve Andrews, Peter Ayles and Sandy Lupton, Margaret and Peter Smith, Sally Burwell and Rodney Green, and Heather and Richard McCarthy. Loved Grandad and Great-Grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations to 'Taranaki Down Syndrome Association' would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages can be sent c/- 'Ayles Family', Vospers Funeral Services, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth. Funeral details to follow.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 30, 2019
