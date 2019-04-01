BARRON,
James Richard (Jim):
Peacefully at home in Kaimaumau, the Far North, on Saturday 30 March 2019, in his 73rd year. Loved eldest son of the late Hec and late Joan. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Patricia and Norman Thomson (Hamilton), Ken and Mary (Bell Block), Ray and Anne (Oakura), Bruce and Raewyn ( Okato), Glenys and Lyndsay Bridgeman (New Plymouth). Loved uncle of his many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at Waiharara Cemetery, Kaimaumau Road, Waiharara, on Thursday, 4 April 2019 at 11.00am. All communications c/- Geards Funeral Home, 13 Pukepoto Road, Kaitaia. 09 4080970.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019