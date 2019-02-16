THOMPSON,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James THOMPSON.
James Michael (Jim):
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 12th February 2019, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Eva. Devoted Dad of Michael and Donna, Paul and Brenda. Much loved Grandad of Phillippa and Chad. Loved father-in-law of the late Vernan. Beloved uncle of his nieces and nephews. All messages to the Thompson family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In accordance to Jim's wishes a private service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 16, 2019