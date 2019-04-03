FRANKS, Janet Marie
(nee Prokopov):
Passed away peacefully on Monday 1 April 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Peter and Agrippina. Loved mother of Margaret, Richard, Rosemary, and Michael. Mother-in-law to Raymond, Patricia, and Christine. Grandmother of Peter, Catherine, Gregory, Stacy, Nathan, Gareth, Davin, and Leith. Great-grandmother of Chad, Mason, Isobel, Wyatt, Flyn, Jack, Charlie, Quintin, Lachlan, Evan, Hugh, and Hudson. Great-great-grandmother of Bell. Much loved sister of the late Con and Peter. A friend to Patrick, Kylle, Leah, Tinelle, and Eloise.
A beautiful soul
at rest
A service for Janet will be held at the Hamilton Park Cemetery Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead, on Tuesday 9 April 2019 at 10.30am, conducted by the Rev. Fr. Vladimir Boikov, followed by Janet's interment in the Maple Lawn.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 3, 2019