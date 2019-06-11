Janet HARTWELL

Death Notice

HARTWELL, Janet Edith:
Peacefully at Annie Brydon LifeCare on Saturday 8th June 2019 in her 86th year. Eldest daughter of the late Janet (Jess) and Cecil Hartwell. Older sister of Peter and special sister to Hugh, and June. Loved aunt of Christopher, Kerry, and Julian, their partners and families. A special thank you to the staff at Annie Brydon for their care of Janet over the past year. Janet will be farewelled from the garden at 9 Murdoch Street Hawera, on Thursday 13 June 2019 at 1:30pm. After which a private cremation will be held.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 11 to June 12, 2019
