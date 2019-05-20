HODGE, Jason Mark:
At Waikato Hospital on Thursday, May 16, 2019, aged 47 years. Much loved and precious son of Pam Telford and Don Hodge and stepson of Hugh Telford. Dearly loved brother of Shane and Dee Hodge, and step-uncle to Lucy and Troy. All messages to 'The Hodge / Telford family', c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations to Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Jason's life will be held in the Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East New Plymouth, on Thursday, 23 May at 2:00pm, followed by his burial at Awanui Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from May 20 to May 22, 2019