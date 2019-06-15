Acknowledgement

HODGE, Jason Mark:

Don, Liz, Pam, Hugh, Shane and Dee sincerely thank everybody for their kindness and support that was given to us over our loss of Jason. Abraham's, you were amazing, but a special thank you to Sarah Woods and Peter Graham for the fantastic job you did. Sarah, on having the Marvel Heroes on the coffin and Peter, you turned the hearse into a Batmobile, Jason would have loved that so much. To all that left donations to the Heart Foundation, who sent cards, flowers, groceries and traveled from Australia, Nelson and Wellington to be at Jason's farewell. Geoff Rodley for a wonderful service, my sister Diane, who helped out in so many different ways, you were a treasure; and to all the people who came to farewell Jason, he would have loved it all.



Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 15, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for Taranaki Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers