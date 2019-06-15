HODGE, Jason Mark:
Don, Liz, Pam, Hugh, Shane and Dee sincerely thank everybody for their kindness and support that was given to us over our loss of Jason. Abraham's, you were amazing, but a special thank you to Sarah Woods and Peter Graham for the fantastic job you did. Sarah, on having the Marvel Heroes on the coffin and Peter, you turned the hearse into a Batmobile, Jason would have loved that so much. To all that left donations to the Heart Foundation, who sent cards, flowers, groceries and traveled from Australia, Nelson and Wellington to be at Jason's farewell. Geoff Rodley for a wonderful service, my sister Diane, who helped out in so many different ways, you were a treasure; and to all the people who came to farewell Jason, he would have loved it all.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 15, 2019