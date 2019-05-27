CAMERON, Jean Lloyd:
Suddenly but peacefully on Friday, 24 May 2019, aged 100. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian for 66 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Beth & Roger Dunn, Ann & Chris Sorensen, Joy & Bruce Taylor, Carole & Alan Meredith, Denise Cameron & Ian Roberts. Loving Nana Jean to all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. In preference to flowers donations to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Cameron Family can be left on Jean's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/jean or sent c/-174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth 4312. An Anglican service to celebrate Jean's life will be held at Eagar Te Henui Chapel, 172 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Thursday 30 May 2019, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from May 27 to May 29, 2019