ALLAN, Jennifer Anne:
22.01.1969 - 25.04.2019
Loved youngest daughter of Beverly & Bert Allan, much loved sister of Bronwyn & Dan Hall, Trevor, Jeff and Lynn, Julie, Debbie and Carl (WA) and Rosemary (dec), and cherished aunty of all her nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to St John's NP. A private service will be held for family and close friends at the Taranaki Crematorium, Junction Rd, New Plymouth, on Monday 29th April, at 3.15pm.
a simple cremation
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 27, 2019