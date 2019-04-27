Jennifer ALLAN

Guest Book
  • "I'll remember your smile and infectious laugh. You were the..."
  • "Always a happy smile, rest easy now Jenny "
    - Bonnie Feek Bowles
  • "So sorry to read of Jenny's passing. I played netball with..."
    - Tania Murray-Stokes
  • "My condolences to the Hall families John phillips"
  • "Love you Aunty god bless with nana n poppy now xxxx"
    - Michael Vicky an kids
Death Notice

ALLAN, Jennifer Anne:
22.01.1969 - 25.04.2019
Loved youngest daughter of Beverly & Bert Allan, much loved sister of Bronwyn & Dan Hall, Trevor, Jeff and Lynn, Julie, Debbie and Carl (WA) and Rosemary (dec), and cherished aunty of all her nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to St John's NP. A private service will be held for family and close friends at the Taranaki Crematorium, Junction Rd, New Plymouth, on Monday 29th April, at 3.15pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 27, 2019
