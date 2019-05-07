Guest Book View Sign Service Information Abraham's Funeral Home 366-374 Devon St East New Plymouth , Taranaki (080)-014-1568 Death Notice



21.09.1936 - 06.05.2019

Jennifer died peacefully at Jean Sandel surrounded by her loving family. Beloved and cherished wife of David for 62 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Yulia, Kim and Doreen, Ross and Stu. Loved Grandmother of her eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Heartfelt thanks to staff at the Special Care Unit at Jean Sandel for their care and kindness towards Jennifer and her family. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimer's Taranaki would be kindly appreciated and may be left at the service.

"Our strong, kind and beautiful wife, mother and grandmother is now at peace. Her memory and inspiration will live with

all of us forever".

Jennifer will be at home from Wednesday until her funeral. A service for Jennifer will be held in St Chad's Anglican Church, Omata Road, New Plymouth, on Thursday 9th May 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.







