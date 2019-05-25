JENNINGS, Jennifer Allison:
David and family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of you who have supported us in so many ways during Jennifer's illness and her final days, especially the days leading up to her funeral and since. Thank you for all the cards, flowers and expressions of love and for sharing your memories with us. Thank you to everyone who attended Jennifer's funeral and helped us celebrate her wonderful life. A special thanks to the staff at Jean Sandel Special Care Unit for your love and care of Jennifer and our family.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 25, 2019