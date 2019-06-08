MARSHALL,
Jennifer Veronica
(nee Poutu):
Peacefully and surrounded by her whanau in Sydney, Australia, on Monday 3 June 2019, aged 57. Loved daughter of the late Patrick Poutu and Lillian Ngakume (nee Cooper). Loved sister of Patrick (deceased), Kevin (deceased), Lillian, Lloyd, Glenda, James, Kathleen, Tommy, Hinewai, Choc, Christine and William. Much loved wife of Andrew and mum of Phillip, Matthew (deceased), Amy and Chloe. Loved nana of Mia, Emily and Heidi.
"Moe mai ra e te tuahine i roto i ng ringaringa o te Atua"
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 8, 2019