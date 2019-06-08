Jennifer MARSHALL

Guest Book
  • "sorry to hear of your loss ,thoughts go out to all ex..."
    - Neil Colman
Death Notice

MARSHALL,
Jennifer Veronica
(nee Poutu):

Peacefully and surrounded by her whanau in Sydney, Australia, on Monday 3 June 2019, aged 57. Loved daughter of the late Patrick Poutu and Lillian Ngakume (nee Cooper). Loved sister of Patrick (deceased), Kevin (deceased), Lillian, Lloyd, Glenda, James, Kathleen, Tommy, Hinewai, Choc, Christine and William. Much loved wife of Andrew and mum of Phillip, Matthew (deceased), Amy and Chloe. Loved nana of Mia, Emily and Heidi.
"Moe mai ra e te tuahine i roto i ng ringaringa o te Atua"
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.