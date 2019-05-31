MURPHY, Jennifer (Jim):

Passed away on Wednesday 29th May 2019, in the warmth of her home surrounded by her husband and children. Jenny was 59 years young and lived a proud and full life, happily married to Kevin for 42 years. Much loved mum and mother-in-law of Damian, Ben and Anna, Amie and Matt, Maggie and Tim, Seamus and Becki, and loving Nana to Charlie, Tommy, Monty, Otis, Arlo, Iver, Willow and Wylie. We will be celebrating all that she was at a service in the Eulogy Lounge, Whanganui Function Centre, Purnell Street, Whanganui, at 1.00pm, on Monday 3rd June 2019, followed by an Interment Service at the Waverley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Whanganui would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Jenny's Service.

Dempsey & Forrest

Locally Owned



