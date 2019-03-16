STANDEN,
Jennifer Helen (Jenny):
Of New Plymouth, sadly passed away at Waikato Hospital, Wednesday 13th March 2019. Loved life partner and soulmate of Bruce Low. Treasured mum of Tony and Sharlene, Debbie and Simon. Stepmum of Simon and Alla, Mathew and the late Cindy. Treasured nana to Nick, Kirsty, Kerry and Meisha, Ryan, Teyarna, Kieran and Isla. Daughter of Bill Linnell (deceased), and Lorna Linnell (deceased), sister of Geoff, Marie and Nigel, Gaye and Warren, loved aunt of her nieces and nephews. Friend of many.
Always loved,
never forgotten.
Messages to 20 Barrett Road, New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Kidney Health New Zealand and may be left at the service, or online at www.kidneys.co.nz Jenny's funeral will be held at Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 19th March, at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2019