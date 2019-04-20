ELLIS, Jenny:
The family of the late Jenny Ellis extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to family, friends, and those who knew Jenny, for their kind gestures, support and words of comfort during Jenny's illness and subsequent passing. Thank you also for the generous donations to the Cathedral Restoration Project. A special thanks to Eagars Funeral Services, the Priests and Anglican Cathedral community, Tainui Rest Home, New Plymouth Girls' High School and Taranaki Hospice.
