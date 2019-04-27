MORTON, Jessie Margaret:
Passed away peacefully at Riverside Life Care, New Plymouth, on 24th April 2019. Aged 73 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Heather and Mike Hagarty, Debbie and Murray Bradley, and Pam and Raymon Holden. Loved nana of 15 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Aunt Sherry, Uncle Kevin and the staff at Riverside Life Care for the care that you have shown mum over the years. All messages to the Morton family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Jessie at the Inglewood Christian Fellowship, Mamaku Centre, Mamaku Street, Inglewood, on Wednesday, 1st May, at 1.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019