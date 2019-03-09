ROPITINI, Joe:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe ROPITINI.
04.10.1953 - 11.03.2018
The First Sad Year
That day you left so suddenly, it broke my heart in two,
I've filled one half with memories, the other half died with you.
How I miss you, Joe.
My never-ending love (E IPO).
- Jenny xo
The past year has been full of challenges Dad, but there is no challenge that matches trying to live without you. Ruby is soon to be a schoolgirl, she's beautiful and so clever, you would be proud. She misses her papa.
I love and miss you Dad.
- Natalie and Ruby Pinksie Boo xo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 9, 2019