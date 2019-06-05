John JURY

Guest Book
  • "RIP JJ our kids will have the long life memory of all the..."
    - Graeme and Linda Burkitt
  • "To John's family...I am very sad to be told of John's..."
    - Tony Wilson
  • "Will miss you old friend We go back a long time Rest in..."
    - Colin West
  • "JJgreat talks and lots fun> Ride free> ride high and like..."
    - Lenny bullot
  • "Dad, you left us too soon. We never got to finish our long..."
    - Trina & Lisa Jury
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

JURY, John Frederick:
Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday 2nd June 2019 at TBH, aged 72 years. Dearly loved life long partner of the late Ronnie. Loved Dad of Donna, Micheal and Christine Shorter, Lisa, and Trina. Loved Pop of Kirsten and Kris. Beloved son of the late Royce and the late Pat Jury. Loved brother of Micheal and Raewyn, Joy and Robbie Peel, the late Raewyn, and Peter Waller. Cherished Uncle of all his nephews and nieces. All messages to the Jury family, c/- PO Box 4016 New Plymouth. A service for John will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Monday 10th June at 10:30am. Thereafter to The Remembrance Chapel and Crematorium for private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 5 to June 8, 2019
