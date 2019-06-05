LEUTHARD, John William:
Passed peacefully at Taurima Rest Home, on Tuesday 4th June 2019, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Helena. Much loved father and father-in-law of Judy (dec) and Robert Scott, John and Catherine, Marie (dec), Rose and Barry Scott, and Chris and Raewyn. Dearly loved Poppa to Paul, Emily, Michelle, Damian, Andrew, Russell, Karen (dec), Lindsey (dec), Mark, and Melanie, to all his great-grandchildren, and to his great-great-granddaughter. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Society – Taranaki would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages may be sent to "The Leuthard Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. Special thanks to the staff at Taurima Rest Home for their love and care for Dad. Vigil prayers at St Joseph's Catholic Church on Thursday 6th June 2019, at 7.00pm. A Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Powderham Street, New Plymouth, on Friday 7th June 2019, at 1.15pm, followed by interment at Awanui Cemetery, at 3.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 5 to June 6, 2019