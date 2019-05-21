MAGEE, John Daniel:
Peacefully at Summerset Rest Home on Sunday 19 May 2019, one week shy of his 83rd birthday. Beloved husband of Faye. Much loved father and father-in-law of Christine & Pete, Steven, Gaylene & Ermin, Sandra, and Mark & Lana. Proud Grandad of Daniel, Cameron, Libbie, Jema, Demi, Holli, Sandi, Janna, Jackson, and Jade. Loved brother of Eileen Sanger, brother-in-law of Rex & Shona, Wayne & Gaye, and Terry & Jeanette. In preference to flowers a donation may be made to Central Districts Brain Injury Association and left at the service. All messages to the Magee Family c/- 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth 4312, or may be left at www.eagars.co.nz/John. JD will be at home for anyone wishing to pay their respects. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of John's life to be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Thursday 23 May 2019, at 10.30am. A private cremation will follow.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from May 21 to May 22, 2019