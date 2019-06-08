Acknowledgement

MAGEE, John Daniel:

Faye, Christine, Steven, Gaylene, Sandra, Mark, and families, wish to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to all our wonderful family, friends and neighbours for all their love and support during the loss of our dearly loved husband, father, father-in-law, grandad and friend. For the wonderful food, flowers, phone calls, cards and online tributes. Also to those who travelled many miles to be with us at this sad time. We would especially like to thank the amazing medical teams at both the Auckland and New Plymouth hospitals, also to the ACC Serious Head Injury Unit, without all your extreme expert help and compassion for John, he would not have been able to enjoy some of the qualities of life you have helped him with over the last 19 years. A big thank you to all of the wonderful caring staff at Summerset Mountain View Rest Home, John just loved you all, and as you all know, he would acknowledge that with his raised eyebrows and a cheeky grin. Also a huge thank you to William at Eagars who guided and supported us through this difficult time. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from us all. God Bless.



