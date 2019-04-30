STACHURSKI,

John Joseph (Jack Stack):

Twenty-five years ago today, on April 30, 1994. You were tragically taken from us - our father, grandfather, and now great-grandfather. Not a day has passed when we haven't thought of you, and how you made us who we are: and not just by giving us your name. Love and respect always from your children: Mike (Auckland), Shane and Lorraine (Eltham), Jacqui and Steve Black (Feilding), Boyd (Bell Block), Diana (New Plymouth); and your grandchildren: Dylan and Christie, Tyler, Liam, Joseph and Caleb Stachurski, with Megan and Hayden Black. And your great-grandchild, Riley Stachurski.





